Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bundelkhand region, which was considered one of the most arid and backward areas of the country for decades, has been making rapid strides in development for the last seven years since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said a statement from UP government on Sunday.

Besides, with the launch of projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore through the ground breaking ceremony recently, the entire Bundelkhand region is set to become the new energy hub of Uttar Pradesh, added the statement.

Around 10 solar energy projects have been launched in Bundelkhand, which will generate over 3,000 megawatts of electricity. The solar energy production plants will be established in Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahobad districts of Bundelkhand. Three solar power units are being set up in Jhansi district alone.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government launched several development and infrastructure projects, one after the other, in Bundelkhand to encourage investors to set up their enterprises in this region since 2017. Law and order was strengthened.

As a result, a year after the UP Global Investors Summit, 29 big projects worth about Rs 30,000 crores have been launched in Bundelkhand through ground breaking ceremonies, mentioned the statement.

In Jhansi district, the headquarters of Jhansi division in Bundelkhand, a 600 MW solar plant is being established by TUSCO at the cost of Rs 3430 crore, which will create 300 employment opportunities.

Apart from this, Fourth Partner Energy Private Limited will set up a 100 MW solar plant worth Rs 1200 crore, which will generate 1000 employments. Sun Source Energy will start a 135 MW open access solar power project worth Rs 600 crore, with the potential to create 2000 jobs.

A 600 MW solar power plant is being established by Tusco in Lalitpur district atb the cost of Rs 3450 crore, which will create 300 employment opportunities. Similarly, a 10-15 MW solar power project will be set up by Surya Urja Four Private Limited at a cost of Rs 150 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for 200 people.

Furthermore, Avada Ind Solar Private Limited will set up a 750 MW solar power project in Banda at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Apart from this, 15 MW solar power project is being established by Sunsure Solar Park Private Limited at a cost of Rs 62 crore.

In Chitrakoot, Tusco Limited will set up 800 MW solar power project at the cost of Rs 4700 crore. This will provide employment to 400 people. Apart from this, Shree Cement Private Limited will set up a solar power plant worth Rs 202 crore.

Similarly, Tusco Limited is establishing 155 MW Arjun Sagar Floating Solar Power Project worth Rs 1008 crore in Mahoba in Bundelkhand region, which will create jobs for 78 people. IB Vogt Solar Four Private Limited will also set up a solar power project in Mahoba at the cost of Rs 80 crore, said the statement.

Other major projects being implemented in Bundelkhand region include, the Railway's LBH coach project and track work plant worth Rs 2840 crore; a private university by Sant Maa Karma Manav Samvardhan Samiti at a cost of Rs 501 crore; a stone mining project worth Rs 30 crore and a gun propellant project worth Rs 20 crore for the defense sector in Lalitpur.

Besides, Saurashtra Bhuj Food Products Private Limited will set up a food processing plant worth Rs 500 crore in Chitrakoot. Varun Beverage Limited is investing Rs 496 crore in Chitrakoot and Shukla Enterprises Rs 200 crore in food processing.

Similarly, three big companies have also invested approximately Rs 940 crore in manufacturing and agri-based soil projects in Hamirpur. In Mahoba too, an investment of Rs 50-50 crore has been made by Deshi Bhog's food processing-making unit GRS Hotel Private Limited. (ANI)

