Burhanpur/Jabalpur (MP), Mar 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed in separate incidents of the tyre burst in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur and Jabalpur districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Burhanpur, a tyre of a crane-carrying vehicle engaged in road construction work exploded when air was being filled in it, killing Pawan (22) and Noor Mohammed (25) on the spot, officials and a district hospital doctor said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Madhya Pradesh After Man Catches Wife With Neighbour; 2 Men Attack Each Other With Sharp Objects During Confrontation.

A mechanic, identified as Vyas Patel (42), was killed following a tyre burst when air was being filled in it in Tilwara area of Jabalpur, police said.

Eyewitnesses said Patel hard-landed around 8-10 feet away following the blast and died of severe head injuries.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)