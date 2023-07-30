Thane, July 30: Nearly 50 passengers travelling in a civic transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI. Ahmedabad Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Basement of Multi-Storey Hospital; 100 Patients Evacuated.

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus, carrying 45 to 50 passengers, was on way from Narpoli to Chendani Koliwada when it caught fire at around 8.30 am near the Central Maidan here, he said. After noticing the fire, the bus driver and conductor immediately evacuated the passengers, he said. Karnataka Bus Fire Video: KSRTC Bus Engulfs in Blaze on NH Near Chempakamangalam, No Casualties Reported.

TMT Bus Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the engine of a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus near Central Ground in Thane. 40-50 passengers were travelling on the bus but they got off the vehicle on time. No injuries reported. (Video: Thane Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/IECuefbs35 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

Local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, the official said.

The bus was partially damaged, he said, adding a short-circuit was suspected to have caused the blaze.

