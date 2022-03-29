New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A bus hit two cars and damaged a gas pipe line in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Police received information about a road accident following which a team was rushed to the spot, they said.

It was found that a cluster bus had damaged two cars as well as a gas pipeline of IGL in front of crown plaza on Nagafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Bus driver, Chand Singh, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was apprehended, the officer said, adding legal action is being taken in the matter.

