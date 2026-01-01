New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is playing a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the development and public welfare schemes being implemented in Uttar Pradesh have led to a significant improvement in the living standards of the people. He added that the benefits of government schemes are reaching all sections of society, including the poor, farmers, youth and women, in a transparent, timely and effective manner.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities as White Metal Starts New Year on Stable Note.

"Under the able guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, 'New Uttar Pradesh' is playing a crucial role in the development journey of 'Viksit Bharat'. The development and public welfare schemes being implemented in the state have led to a significant improvement in the living standards of the people of Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath said.

Expressing confidence in the state's growth trajectory, Yogi Adityanath said that by 2026, the development-oriented policies of the double-engine government would enable Uttar Pradesh to set new benchmarks in prosperity, good governance and progress.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"We are fully confident that by 2026, the development-oriented policies of the double-engine government will enable Uttar Pradesh to set new benchmarks in prosperity, good governance and all-round progress," he added.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath called for investment and the use of artificial intelligence (Al) in the state, stating that 2025 will be remembered for innovation in technology and data.

In an open letter to UP citizens, CM Yogi said that preparations are underway to establish 'Al City' in Lucknow and Noida. He added that 10 lakh citizens are receiving Al training under the 'Al Pragya' initiative.

In the letter shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "This is the time to enter the English year 2026. The year 2025 will be remembered for establishing new benchmarks of innovation in technology, Al, and data. Uttar Pradesh is forging new standards of forward-looking development. The reign of good governance in the state has empowered 'Brand UP' across the world. Uttar Pradesh has now become a state of trust for investors."

"Preparations are underway to establish 'Al City' in Lucknow and Noida. A semiconductor unit is being constructed in Jewar at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. The success of the data centre policy, made with the focus on 'Swadeshi Centre' and secure data, is beginning to be seen. Commercial use of five hyperscale data centre parks has begun. The target is to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the data centre sector," CM Yogi added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings to the nation, wishing everyone an excellent 2026.

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the year ahead would bring good health and prosperity to all. He said he prays for success in people's efforts and fulfilment in all that they do.

The Prime Minister also prayed for peace and happiness in society, extending his best wishes for harmony and well-being as the country enters the new year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)