New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the nod to six multi-tracking projects across the Indian Railways network.

With an estimated total cost of Rs. 12,343 crore, these projects, fully funded by the Central Government, aim to streamline operations, reduce congestion and provide crucial infrastructural development on the busiest rail sections in the country.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Goon Morris Noronha Shoots Shiv Sena UBT Leader During Facebook Live in Borivali, Ends Life; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

This strategic expansion aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a 'New India,' fostering 'Atmanirbhar' through comprehensive regional development and creating employment opportunities.

As per the official information, the approved six projects span 18 districts across Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland. They will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 1020 Kms and will provide employment about 3 crore man-days to the people of the State

Also Read | Who Was Abhishek Ghosalkar? Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporator Shot Dead During Facebook Live in Mumbai.

The proposed routes are 178.28 km of Ajmer-Chanderiya and 131.27 km of Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, 271.97 km of Luni-Samdari-Bhildi in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 7.062 km of Agthori-Kamakhya with new Rail cum Road Bridge in Assam, 140 km of Lumding-Furkating in Assam and Nagaland, and 88.81 km of Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail over Rail at Motumari in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

The projects identified under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-model connectivity, have been possible through integrated planning to ensure seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services. This holistic approach is expected to significantly contribute to the economic development of the regions involved.

These projects are strategically crucial for the transportation of various commodities, including food grains, fertilizers, coal, cement, iron, steel and more. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 87 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import and lower CO2 emissions contributing to a sustainable and resilient future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)