India News | Cadres Welcoming Chandrababu Naidu Wasn't a Planned Move, TDP Says in Response to YSRCP's Allegations

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday said that its party cadres welcoming Chandrababu Naidu was not a planned move and had happened despite the Chief warning party leaders and workers to abstain from holding any function to welcome him back to the state.

Naidu returned to his residence in Amaravati from Hyderabad after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It was not planned. Chandrababu Naidu had himself made it clear to party cadres not to come and welcome him. But despite that some of our party cadres came out on the roads to greet him. It was a spontaneous response from the cadre who had been missing their leader for the past two months due to the lockdown," K Pattabhiram, TDP spokesperson told ANI here.

"Naidu had obtained permission from the DGPs of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We had not asked anyone to gather to welcome him," he added.

The TDP leader further slammed the ruling YSRCP for targeting its chief and said, "YSRCP MLAs Madhusudan Reddy and RK Roja and party MP and senior leader Vijayasai Reddy had violated lockdown norms and roamed among the people. TDP leader respects the laws, we are going to celebrate our party plenary through webinar due to lockdown. That is how responsible TDP is."

Earlier today, YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy had slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly breaking social distancing and other guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic while returning to his home from Hyderabad, Telangana.

The TDP Chief had crossed the Garikapadu check post at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border. Andhra Pradesh Police allowed Naidu's convoy to enter the state after proper checking was carried out. (ANI)

