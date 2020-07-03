Kolkata, Jul 3: Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, its registrar general said. Justice Banerjee passed away around 5.30 am at a city hospital, Calcutta High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said.

Born on June 1, 1969, Justice Banerjee was elevated to the post of additional judge on September 21, 2017, according to the high court website.

