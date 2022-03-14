Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete by April 18 the probe into the death of student leader Anis Khan, whose father has alleged that he was murdered.

The court directed the SIT to function without external interference.

"Let this matter stand adjourned and be listed on April 18, 2022. It is expected that the investigation will be completed in the meantime. Extension of time shall not be considered except for reasons completely beyond the control of the investigating agency," Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said.

On a submission by the state that forensic reports are awaited by the investigating agency, the court requested the laboratories to expedite the process and ensure such reports positively reach the SIT within one week.

Justice Mantha, taking up a plea by one Salem Khan, along with a suo motu petition initiated by the court into the death, had on February 24 said it is expected that no stone will be left unturned in course of such investigation "which shall be carried out in letter and spirit and by the book."

Alleging that Khan was murdered, senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya had claimed before the court that he was brutally assaulted by four persons, of whom one was in police uniform and the other three in civic police attire, and pushed off the third floor of his home at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 19.

Khan's family members had been demanding a CBI investigation into his death.

Claiming that the killing of Anis Khan, a social activist, was "premeditated", Bhattacharya prayed that an independent investigation be ordered into it.

The state government has formed an SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to conduct the probe.

