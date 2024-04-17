India News | Campaign Ends for Lone LS Seat in Nagaland

Agency News PTI| Apr 17, 2024 05:18 PM IST
Kohima, Apr 17 (PTI) Campaigning for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, which would witness a three-cornered fight, came to an end on Wednesday.

In a notification, Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R said no person would be allowed to convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the elections after 4 PM on Wednesday.

He also said display to the public of any election matter using cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus is also restricted.

Three candidates – Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir, ruling NDPP's Dr Chumben Murry and Independent Hayithung Tungoe Lotha – are in the fray.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, BJP president JP Nadda and Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed several rallies in support of their respective party candidates.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the polling to the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat where 13.17 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Voting will be held on April 19 for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

