Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 20 (PTI) A woman was killed and three others were injured on Thursday after being hit by a private car on a rural hospital campus in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Healthcare Likely to Receive Top Priority in Upcoming Budget, Says Assocham Survey.

The accident took place around 1 pm when the driver of the four-wheeler lost control over it and the vehicle rammed into a group of people on the Maynaguri rural hospital campus, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Uploads Nude Video of Wife on Social Media; Booked.

The deceased has not been identified but the injured persons belong to a family, he said, adding that they came to the health facility to see their patients.

People ransacked the vehicle and held a demonstration against the hospital authorities, alleging that the accident occurred due to security lapses.

"We are investigating how the vehicle came into the area where patient parties usually stay. It was not parked in the designated place of the hospital complex. The driver was held and his car seized," the officer said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured persons are undergoing treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)