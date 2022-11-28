Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) A speeding car ploughed into three sisters in a busy market in Noida, leading to severe injuries to two of them while the youngest sibling -- six-years-old -- died, police officials said on Monday.

The 24-year-old driver of the erring vehicle has been arrested, they said.

“The incident had taken place Sunday evening at Som Bazaar, which falls under Sector 39 police station limits. The three sisters -- Riya (6), Anu (15) and Ankita (18) --along with their mother Pushpa were out in the market. They were having some street-side snacks when the Maruti Swift Dzire rammed the girls,” a police official said.

“The three sisters got injured and were rushed to a hospital here. Later, Riya was referred to Delhi for treatment. She passed away during treatment Monday morning in Delhi,” the official said.

The accused driver, identified as Sanoj, a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, according to the police.

After the car ploughed into the girls, it went out of control and hit a pile of bricks kept along the roadside and came to a halt, the police official said.

The driver, who was allegedly inebriated, was caught by the locals, while another passenger of the car managed to escape the incident site, the official added.

The driver has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving), the police said.

