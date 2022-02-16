Barabanki (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Five members of a family were among six people killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway early Wednesday, police said.

The family was returning after attending a wedding in Surat when the accident took place near village Narayanpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Purnendu Singh, said the driver of the car was among those killed.

It is suspected that the driver, who was driving at a very high speed, dozed off at the wheel and missed the truck parked on the roadside.

A cutter was used to extricate the victims from the car, he said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Those killed have been identified as Ajay Kumar Verma (33),his wife Sapna (28), two children Aryan (8), Yash (10) and his brother Ramjanm (28) and driver Ajay Kumar Yadav (36).PTI COR SAB

