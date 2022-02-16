New Delhi, February 16: People in North India are getting respite from cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures in the region are rising gradually. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to reach nine degrees, while the maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are likely to rise by two-three degrees Celsius over most parts of Central India during the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered over plains of northwest India during the first half of the week from February 17 to 23. Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the IMD forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours. Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures To Increase Slightly In North India; Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Prevail In Odisha.

The IMD also predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over east and northeast India during the second half of the week. Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over extreme south Peninsular India during most days of the week.

The weather agency said, “Overall precipitation activity is likely to be below normal over most parts of Western Himalayan Region; normal to above normal over east & northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India.” A wet spell is forecast over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next four days with isolated heavy rainfall till February 17. Rainfall isolated rainfall is expected over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, and Lakshadweep Islands during the next 24 hours.

