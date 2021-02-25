Mumbai, February 25: A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway.

"A car carrying Gelatin was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the matter," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Vij said. According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it. Bomb Scare Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence 'Antilia': Mumbai Police Bomb Squad Team Checks Suspected Scorpio Parked Near House of Reliance Industries Chairman (Video).

"A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road today evening under the limits of Gamdevi Police Station. The police was alerted and BDDS team and other police teams reached the spot immediately The vehicle was examined and some explosive material Gelatin was found inside. It is not an assembled explosive device," the police said. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)