Mayiladuthurai (TN) May 2 (PTI) Revenue authorities here have restricted the carrying of the pontiff of Dharmapuram Aadheenam - an ancient Saivite monastic institution in the district - by people during an annual event this month-end, as this was against human dignity.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped by 18-Year-Old Youth in Faridabad; Arrested.

Confirming that the order to restrict carrying the pontiff was issued on Monday in consultation with senior officials and under the guidance of the district administration, a senior Revenue official said the order was issued invoking the provisions of Article 23 of the Constitution of India.

During the annual Pattina Pravesam procession, the pontiff of the Aadheenam, founded in the 16th century, is carried on a decorated palanquin and he is greeted by his devotees. This has been a custom for ages.

Also Read | Excess Payment Made to Employees Can’t Be Recovered After Retirement on Ground of Error, Says Supreme Court.

Recently, certain fringe elements objected to persons carrying the pontiff during the procession. The Revenue authorities decided to enforce a ban to avert any break in law and order in the district, it was said.

Asked if the order would not amount to interfering with the religious practices of the ancient institution, the senior Revenue official told PTI that that the Aadheenam was free to approach the court. "But Article 23 prohibits traffic in humanbeings and forced labour," the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)