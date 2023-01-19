Palghar, Jan 19 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly fabricating records to get compensation worth Rs 31.68 lakh for land acquired for the Mumbai-Vadodara highway project in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Kerala Government Considering to Seek Supreme Court’s Permission for Culling Tigers in Wayanad, Says Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Wild Animal Population; Gets Slammed by Activists.

Two of the accused presented three women and a man as proxies for dead persons to get the compensation, an official from Palghar police station said.

The accused fabricated the records to show some of the dead persons who were affected by the project as still alive to claim the compensation, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Uttar Pradesh Woman Duped of Rs 3 Lakh on Matrimonial Site on Pretext of Marriage, Case Registered.

Based on a complaint, the Palghar police registered a case on Wednesday against the six persons under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding a probe is on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)