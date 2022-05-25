Palghar, May 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a constable for allegedly raping and cheating a woman colleague here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T Pro & Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The accused and the woman constable, both aged 28, were posted at the same police station in Palghar district.

The woman in her police complaint alleged that the accused raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her, but did not fulfil the promise, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Ministerial Group Agrees to Reduce Import Duty on Beer & Wine.

Based on the complaint, a case was on Tuesday registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)