Amethi (UP) Nov 15 (PTI) Police here registered a case against a Samajwadi Party MLA for allegedly obstructing government work and causing nuisance as he started "constructing" a road without informing the administration.

Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh had earlier observed a fast in Lucknow after resigning from the membership of the UP Assembly over the non-construction of roads in his constituency. His resignation is yet to be accepted.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said the MLA on November 11 collected hundreds of people along with heavy machinery, violating the COVID-19 protocol and prohibitory orders.

He started working on the road connecting Kadu Nala with Thauri through "shram daan" without informing the administration, disturbing traffic and normal life, the DM said.

Because of the presence of people in large numbers and heavy machinery, there was also apprehension of breach of peace.

He along with his supporters was arrested and later released, the DM said.

The DM said an inquiry is underway concerning many factors of the road for which the MLA had been continuously submitting memorandum.

A plan is also being made for its construction, the DM said.

Meanwhile, the MLA reiterated his demand for the construction of the road, warning that if the work is not started in a month's time, he will start the construction work with the help of locals.

Rakesh Pratap Singh had sent his resignation to the Speaker of UP Assembly over non-construction of roads in his constituency on October 31 and had started a fast in protest.

He was admitted to a hospital by police as his health deteriorated.

On November 9, he called off his fast on the appeal of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

