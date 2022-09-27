Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against a video production house for allegedly flying without permission a drone in a society here.

Employees of Luv Films were shooting for a commercial project at M3M Golf Estate here in Sector 65.

According to a complaint filed by Karan Ambardar, the production house was illegally using a drone in a residential area without permission.

"This is not the first time that this has happened. This drone has been spotted earlier as well, with other residents also complaining about it. To make matters worse they were operating drones standing outside the society and invading others' privacy. Legal action should be taken against them," Ambardar said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the production house under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

"Action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Deepak Kumar.

