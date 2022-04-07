Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case on the terrorist firing incident upon a labourer at Yader Litter area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Police, in a statement, said that at about 1800 hours, Pulwama Police received information about the incident after which senior police officers reached the spot.

Also Read | 'Hindi Should Be an Alternative Language to English', Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per the preliminary investigation, terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma, son of Banarasi Das resident of Pathankot at Yader Pulwama.

In that incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable, said police.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Supreme Court Reinstates National Assembly, Orders Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," police said.

The area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)