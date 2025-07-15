Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): A case was registered under relevant sections following the death of marathoner Fauja Singh, who died in a tragic road accident at the age of 114 in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district, stated officials.

Thana Incharge HP Preet Singh, while speaking to ANI, further stated that all CCTV cameras near the site of the accident were being checked.

"We received information that Fauja Singh has died. We have come to the hospital...We have registered a case under the relevant sections...The accident happened on the main road near Beas city. We are checking the CCTVs," Singh told ANI.

The marathoner fondly remembered as 'Turbaned Tornado' broke records and inspired generations with every stride he took.

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in following his death.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed his grief on the demise of the legendary marathoner.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day 'Nasha Mukt - Rangla Punjab' march from his village Beas, district Jalandhar in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," the Governor said.

"His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab," he added.

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences on the demise of Fauja Singh.

He took to X to express his condolences, saying that Singh's extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations," the former Punjab CM said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member, Daljit S Cheema, also expressed his condolences.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary athlete Sardar Fauja Singh at the age of 114 in an accident today. A global icon of endurance and inspiration, he proved that age is no barrier. His life and legacy will continue to motivate generations," he said.

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman', stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities. (ANI)

