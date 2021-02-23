Ballia (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested here Tuesday after he attempted to run over a police team with his truck on being signalled to stop the vehicle for inspection.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was signalled to stop in the Rasda area here for checking, but the driver picked up speed and almost ploughed through the police team as he drove away, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The vehicle was later intercepted and the driver, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, arrested, he said, adding that 17 bovines were rescued from the truck.

A knife, a mobile and some cash were seized from Yadav's possession and a probe is underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)