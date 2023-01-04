Banihal/Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday.

The cattle smuggling bids were foiled in Chanderkote, Batote and Ramban areas. Sixteen vehicles used for the purpose were also seized, they said.

Also Read | Northwest India Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Continue for Next Three Days in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The police are taking every possible step to curb the bovine smuggling menace, they said.

Also Read | Prime Minister, Chief Minister Do Not Have Disciplinary Control Over Members of Council of Ministers, Says Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)