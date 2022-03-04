Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed confidence that the Cauvery Water Management Board's decision regarding approval of the Detailed Project Report on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river will go in favour of Karnataka.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

"We know which stage Mekedatu project is. The last meeting of the Cauvery Management Board to approve the detailed project report is due to happen. We know that the decision will be in our favour," he told reporters.

Also Read | Ukraine is ‘Theatre’ of War Between Russia and US/NATO, Says Sitaram Yechury.

He was replying to a query on allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu project in the 2022-23 budget tabled by him in the Assembly on Friday.

He further said once the decision comes in Karnataka's favour, the state will get the terms of reference for environment clearance, for which his government will be prepared.

"We are ready to apply for the terms of reference. We have the willpower to start the Mekedatu project and we are working in that direction. Anticipating all clearances, we have reserved Rs 1,000 crore for the project. We will work for it in a committed manner," Bommai said.

He was replying to a query whether allocating Rs 1,000 crore for the contentious Mekedatu project on Cauvery river was a gimmick to gain political mileage as alleged by the Congress.

The Chief Minister said he has "all the minutest details" about various irrigation and water projects whereas the opposition party "knows only politics and nothing else".

The Congress on February 3 concluded its 'Walk For Water' padayatra (foot march) from Ramanagara to Bengaluru demanding the commencement of Mekedatu balancing reservoir project in Kanakapura, which is located in the home constituency of Congress state president D K Shivakumar.

The Karnataka government submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Water Commission (CWC) in 2019, which was then referred to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) where it is stuck currently as Tamil Nadu, which is the lower riparian state, has opposed the project tooth and nail.

Karnataka has maintained that the project within its territory will benefit both states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during the distress years, and its implementation will in no way affect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farming communities, as there will be no impact on its share of water.

The neighbouring state is of the view that the project would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Shimsha, Arkavathi and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams.

The estimated Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu multipurpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and can also generate 400 megawatts of power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)