New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra retired on Saturday even as a government order for the appointment of a regular head of the direct taxes administration body is awaited.

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax department, was appointed as the full-time chairman in September last year.

He, however, was holding the additional charge of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman since May 31, 2021 after the extended tenure of his predecessor P C Mody ended.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members. All of these officers are in the rank of special secretary. It is the policy-making and administrative body for the Income Tax department.

There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.

The other members are Nitin Gupta and Sangeeta Singh (both 1986 batch) and Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan (both 1987 batch).

