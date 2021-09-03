New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The CBI had arrested seven persons in connection with alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination 2021, officials said Thursday.

The CBI action came after registration of a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and three directors --Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney -- besides other touts and associates.

Mishra and Krishna are among the arrested persons, the officials said.

It is alleged that the directors in conspiracy with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat(Haryana)", CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

