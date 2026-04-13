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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a notorious criminal from his hideout in Surat, a High Court-referred case pertaining to the abduction of two residents of Kolkata who are missing since July 7, 2014, the agency said in an official statement.

The accused has been identified by the agency as Bhola Singh alias Amit Sharma.

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The agency stated that besides this case, the accused Bhola Singh is a wanted, criminal in 11 cases registered by Bihar Police pertaining to abduction, attempt to murder, murder and possession of illegal arms and explosives.

"The accused Bhola Singh was absconding since inception of the investigation in 2015 and has been located hiding in Surat using fake identity documents in the name of Amit Sharma. Based on the identification of hideout, the accused Bhola Singh has been arrested today by the CBI from his hideout in Surat after a concerted operation," the agency said.

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The accused Bhola Singh is being produced before the local court at Surat on Monday for obtaining his transit remand to Kolkata, the agency said.

He would be produced before the competent court at Kolkata tomorrow for obtaining police remand for custodial interrogation, the CBI added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)