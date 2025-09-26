Kolkata (West Bengal), September 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused in connection with the murder of Avijit Sarkar on Friday.

According to a statement from the agency, the instant case, dated August 25, 2021, registered at CBI, Kolkata, is one of the cases related to post-poll violence during the state assembly elections in the state of West Bengal in 2021.

Also Read | Petrol Fraud in Karnal: BMW Owner Catches Staff Billing 76.70 Litres for 70-Litre Tank, Nearly 20-Litre Shortfall Exposed in Checking.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on September 30, 2021, against 20 accused persons. Thereafter, CBI filed another Supplementary Charge sheet on June 30, 2025, against 18 more accused persons.

After concerted efforts, based on source information and technical inputs, the absconding accused was arrested today.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': Delhi High Court Asks Sameer Wankhede To Amend Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan and Netflix.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Trial Court today. The investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Pal and two city councillors, among 18 accused in its supplementary chargesheet in a case related to the death of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar, a resident of Sitala Tala Lane, Kolkata.

According to a statement from the agency, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on June 30 before the Learned Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Sealdah court.

The agency had registered the case on August 25, 2021, after taking over the FIR dated May 2, 2021, in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court. The case pertains to post-poll violence (PPV) involving the murder of Avijit Sarkar.

During the course of investigation, the state police (Homicide Squad, Detective Department, Kolkata) filed a chargesheet on August 6, 2021, against 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, after taking over the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on September 30, 2021, against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the State Police.

Further investigation was kept open under sections of the Cr.PC (Code of Criminal Procedure). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)