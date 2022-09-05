New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a cash in-charge of State Bank of India for allegedly misappropriating funds of about Rs 5.22 crore from Narsapur branch in Medak, Telangana, officials said Monday.

The central agency had received a complaint from AGM of the bank that A Nagender, senior associate and cash in-charge at the branch, had misappropriated bank funds in three tranches, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi Promises Loan Waiver and Free Electricity to Farmers, LPG Cylinder at Rs 500.

The bank alleged that the accused official misappropriated cash of Rs 2.32 crore; gold ornaments valued at Rs 72 lakh (approx.) and cash amounting to Rs 2.19 crore (approx.) from three ATMs causing a loss of Rs. 5.22 crore to the bank.

The CBI had filed an FIR against the accused and conducted searches at his premises at Narsapur, Medak district, leading to recovery of incriminating documents, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Says CBI Officer Committed Suicide Due to Pressure to Frame Him; Agency Refutes Charge.

"The arrested accused was produced before the special judge, CBI cases, Hyderabad and remanded to judicial custody up to September 17, 2022," a CBI statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)