Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Ropar Range of Punjab Police, and another individual for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a private middleman to "settle" a police case and protect a businessman's interests.

The FIR, was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Rolls Out Star Campaigners As Mahagathbandhan Delays Seat-Sharing Announcement.

The complaint, received on October 11, was lodged by Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar, through his aide Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to "settle" FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind, and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his scrap business.

According to the CBI, the officer also demanded recurring monthly payments, colloquially referred to as "sewa-paani", and allegedly threatened to falsely implicate the complainant in criminal cases if he failed to comply.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals for Fair and Swift Probe, Says 'True Tribute to Singer's Family and Fans Will Be to Ensure They Get Justice'.

During verification by Sub-Inspector Sachin Singh of CBI's ACB, a recorded WhatsApp call between the middleman and DIG Bhullar on October 11 at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, captured Bhullar instructing his aide to collect Rs 8 lakh from the complainant. The number used in the conversation was verified to be registered in the name of DIG Bhullar.

The CBI verification confirmed the demand and agreement for illegal gratification. Following the inquiry, the agency concluded that the officer, in connivance with his associate, demanded and agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh from Batta for "settling" the pending FIR and allowing him to operate his business without police interference.

While searching the premises linked to the case, the CBI recovered substantial cash and other things, including Rs 5 crore, jewellery weighing about 1.5 kg, documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab, Keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi), 22 luxury watches, locker Keys, 40 litres of imported liquor bottles, fire Arms-1 double-barreled gun, 1 Pistol, 1 Revolver, 1 Airgun, along with ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rs 21 lakh cash was also recovered from the middleman.

Both accused have been arrested and will be produced before the designated court on October 17. Searches and further investigation are continuing.

The case has been entrusted to Inspector Sonal Mishra of the CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, for further investigation. A copy of the FIR has been forwarded to the Special Judge (CBI), Chandigarh, with a request that it not be uploaded on the CBI website until searches in connection with the case are completed.

The FIR was officially registered by Navdeep Singh Brar, IPS, Head of Branch, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)