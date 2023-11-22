New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The CBI has busted a major cybercrime module targeting citizens of foreign nations, including that of the USA, through fake call centres during its searches at 24 locations in which Rs 2.2 crore were seized, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches at 24 locations spread across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Gujarat resulted in the seizure of a trove of digital evidence, Rs 2.2 crore in cash, documents related to properties and cryptocurrency, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Cabinet Meeting Organised at Bar in Private Hotel in Kannur, Congress Slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The group, allegedly run by one Sushil Sachdeva and associates, was targeting gullible foreigners through fraudulent schemes such as tech support and had made "millions of calls" through call centres to cheat them, officials said.

The action of the CBI was part of an ongoing investigation in which a number of cyber criminals have been booked.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Advertising of Seven Guarantees by Congress in State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)