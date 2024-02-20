New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The CBI is conducting searches at the premises of former DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek in a corruption case, officials said Tuesday.

The 1982-batch IAS officer from Bihar cadre retired from service in 2019 and later joined a private company, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Evacuated in Sopore Amid Heavy Snowfall.

The agency is conducting searches at one premises of Abhishek, who was secretary in erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), in Delhi in connection with the corruption case, they said.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Child Marriage Case in Bengaluru: Uncle Arrested for Arranging 14-Year-Old Girl’s Marriage in Sarjapura, Eight Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)