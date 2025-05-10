New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In continuation of ongoing efforts to curb cybercrime and digital arrest cases as part of Operation Chakra - V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched searches at multiple locations on premises of various Point of Sale Agents of Telecom Operators, said a statement from the agency.

They were allegedly acting in connivance with Cybercrime Criminals and unknown executive of Telecom Service Providers in issuing SIMs Cards which are subsequently used in illegal activities involving digital arrest, impersonation, fraudulent advertisement, investment fraud, UPI frauds, etc. said the statement.

In concerted efforts to curb the sale and misuse of unauthorized SIM Cards issued by various Point of Sale (PoS) Agents of Telecom Operators, the CBI conducted searches at premises of 38 Point of Sale Agents across multiple location covering eight states, including, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The searches led to seizure of incriminating documents and articles such as mobile phones, electronic devices, copies of KYC documents and identification of individuals including middlemen involved in distribution of unauthorized SIM cards and seizure of movable property acquired from crime proceeds, the agency said.

CBI arrested five persons from four states in view of their involvement in selling of SIM Cards unauthorizedly by violating the KYC norms in conspiracy.

The action is part of ongoing commitment of the government of India to severely deal with cybercrime and its perpetrators with a special emphasis on dismantling the infrastructure behind such offences.

The investigation on above matter is under progress. (ANI)

