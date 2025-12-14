Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI): Indian boxer Faizan Anwar clinched the WBA (World Boxing Association) Intercontinental Championship after defeating Russian contender Khuseyn Baysangurov by split decision (SD) in a well-fought 10-round professional bout at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, according to a release.

The 24-year-old from Kolkata produced a controlled and disciplined performance against Baysangurov, who entered the contest with a record of 25 wins and one loss and had remained unbeaten since 2018. Over the course of 10 rounds, Faizan's sharp combinations and sustained pressure visibly damaged the left side of Baysangurov's face, underlining his effectiveness across the rounds.

The bout was part of a major professional boxing event organised by IBA Professional and featured fighters from several countries.

Faizan dictated the tempo for longer periods, showing composure and tactical awareness to edge a seasoned opponent and secure the WBA Intercontinental belt.

With the victory, Faizan extended his unbeaten professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts, continuing a steady rise through the international professional ranks. The result represents one of the more notable outcomes for an Indian boxer competing abroad in recent years.

At 18, Faizan moved to Dubai to pursue a full-time professional career. He currently trains at the Round 10 Boxing Club and is managed by AAM Seddiqi Boxing.

Earlier, he began boxing in Kolkata and was inspired by his uncle Mujtaba Kamal, a former boxer who represented India for 15 years and is a leading figure in the promotion of professional boxing in the country.

The WBA Intercontinental Championship is regarded as a pathway toward higher-level title opportunities, and Faizan's success is expected to further enhance the visibility of Indian professional boxing on the global circuit. (ANI)

