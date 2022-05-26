New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi in the matter concerning the 34th national games scam in Jharkhand.

A senior CBI official who had confirmed the development said that the raids were conducted after an FIR was registered into the matter on the orders of the High Court.

"We have conducted raids Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Godda, Dumka districts of Jharkhand, Patna (Bihar), and Delhi at premises of 13 accused named in the twin FIRs lodged by the CBI," he said.

During the raids, certain incriminating documents have been recovered which are being scrutinized.

CBI has registered a case against ex-MP and the then Working Chairman of National Games Organizing Committee and others including the then Director (Sports), Government of Jharkhand; the then Organising Secretary, National Games Organizing Committee; the then Treasurer, Jharkhand Olympic Association in compliance of the orders of Jharkhand High Court and has taken over the investigation of a case related to 34th National Games, Ranchi, earlier registered by Vigilance Bureau, State of Jharkhand.

It was alleged that large-scale irregularities were committed in the purchase of sports items, equipment, and allied services. The 34th National Games were held at Ranchi in February 2011.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Bandhu Tirkey in Ranchi along with RK Anand, the chairman of the National Olympic Council's Legal Committee.

Bandhu Tirkey served as the minister of Youth Affairs and Sports for a brief period when the preparations for the national games were going on. (ANI)

