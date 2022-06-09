New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday took cognizance of the money laundering complaint (charge-sheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

This case is connected with the two-leaves election symbol matter.

Also Read | COVID-19: Omicron Sub-Variants Behind Sudden Rise in COVID Cases in India.

Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel took cognizance of the complaint filed by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The matter has been listed for July 5, 2022, for further hearing.

"There is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused. Thus the cognizance of the offence under section 3 and punishable in section 4 under PMLA is taken," the court said.

Also Read | India's Global Role as a Net Food Security Provider Grows Despite Ban on Wheat Exports.

The court has ordered to supply the copies to the accused persons.

The court also called a report from the Superintendent of Tihar jail on an application filed by Sukesh. He sought a direction to authorities not to transfer him to Jail number 3.

The application moved on Thursday alleged that DG (Prison) is putting pressure on him to sign documents and he is also trying to shift him to Jail number 3. He also submitted that he has apprehension of threat to his life.

The court has called for a reply from jail authorities on the next date of hearing on 13 June.

The ED had arrested Sukesh in April 2022, in this Money Laundering case which is linked to the 2017 Election commission bribery attempt case allegedly involving former AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)