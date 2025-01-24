New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The CBI has filed a chargesheet against NGO Environics Trust for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in several bank transfers carried out in 2018, officials said on Friday.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court here, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Environics Trust (ET), Vanitha Sreedhar, Nishant Kumar Alag and Prasanta Kumar Paikray as accused under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B, 417, 468 and 471, and provisions of the FCRA.

An email sent to ET by PTI seeking a response on the development remained unanswered by the time of filing this story.

The CBI, which filed the chargesheet after nearly a year-long probe alleged that ET submitted two forged invoices of Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 4 lakh of a company named MAA Plasto in its FCRA return to show expenses.

The invoices were not issued by the company but the NGO showed them in returns filed for foreign funds utilisation, the agency alleged.

The CBI also told the special court that these invoices, in original, are held by the Income Tax (I-T) department and it has not shared them with the agency despite repeated reminders.

The special court has directed the I-T department to provide the two invoices of MAA Plasto in original to the investigating officer.

The CBI took action against ET in 2023 after initiating a preliminary enquiry on a complaint from the Union home ministry alleging violations of FCRA rules in the utilisation of foreign funds received by the NGO.

This was converted into an FIR on January 16 last year after the CBI found material prima facie showing alleged irregularities.

In its FIR, the CBI alleged that ET funded protests against the JSW plant at Dhinkia, Odisha.

"...ET has funded the agitators and is involved in the various activities creating law and order issues in the country. These activities were not as per the object of trust and the same is contrary to the provisions of the FCRA Act, 2010," it said.

The agency also cited alleged association of the NGO with Adivasi activist Deme Oram who was arrested by the Rourkela police in Odisha for rioting and unlawful assembly.

According to the CBI, there were several financial transactions between ET and Oram, and Rs 30,000 was transferred to his account.

"It can be said that the activities of ET are not genuine and are not in accordance with the object of the trust," the FIR alleged.

