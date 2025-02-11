New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the former Indian Coast Guard Director General and other unknown persons for alleged tampering and alteration of the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs)/dossiers of senior officers.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as K. Natarajan, the then DG, Coast Guard, and other unknown persons.

The FIR of the matter reads that it is alleged that a representation in June 2021 of Rakesh Pal, the then IG, Indian Cost Guard (ICG) was received in the office of the Defence Secretary, Government of India raising the issue of alleged deliberate reduction in numerical assessment of his ACRs/ Dossiers for depriving him of his next possible promotion to the rank of ADG in forthcoming DPC in the year of 2019.

An inquiry has revealed that instances of alteration have been found in the ACR dossiers of many officers, Non-Initiation Ceitificate (NICs) of few of the officers were found missing.

It has been further revealed that the Non-Initiation Certificate (NIC) is not found in order as they are not in congruence with the transfer/posting profile of the concerned officer and initiating officer. NICs have been submitted three to four years after the passing of the reporting period.

The tampered/altered ACRs of IG Rakesh Pal were used during the year 2019 when the ACRs were under the direct custody of DG K. Natarajan.

The case has been registered under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against the accused. (ANI)

