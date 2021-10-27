New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in the murder case of a former member of parliament, YS Vivekananda Reddy, in Pulivendula court.

The accused in the chargesheet were identified as T Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri.

CBI said that they had registered a case in July 2020 on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and taken over the murder investigation, earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh).

During the investigation, CBI had arrested two accused out of said four in August and September 2021 and they are presently in judicial custody. The other two are on bail.

"The case is under investigation. It is an interim chargesheet. More charge sheets will be filed," said a senior official.

A month before the general elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

