New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The CBI has issued look out notices against Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, the chairman and managing director of ABG Shipyard, and eight others in a bank fraud case of over Rs 22,842 crore.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency said Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against the accused have already been opened by the CBI, while maintaining that the accused have been located in India.

The notices have been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country, officials said.

