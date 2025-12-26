New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The SLP was filed against the Delhi High Court's order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar's life sentence pending disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the Unnao rape case. He had filed an appeal against his conviction before the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and later moved a plea seeking suspension of sentence in March 2022.

The CBI and the victim strongly opposed the plea for suspension of sentence through their respective counsels. However, the High Court allowed the plea and granted bail to the accused.

Despite the bail order in the rape case, Sanger will continue to remain lodged in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

After examining the High Court order, the CBI has approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter.

The Unnao rape case victim and her family have strongly opposed the High Court's decision to grant bail to Sengar. Opposition parties also objected to the court decision. (ANI)

