Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) A CBI team conducted searches at the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department near Kolkata on Friday in connection with its investigations into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities, officials said.

It searched several computer and went through various documents at different offices in Bikash Bhawan in Salt Lake's DF Block, they said.

Also Read | Adani Group To Own 64.71% Stake in NDTV After Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy Decide To Cash Out 27.26% Holding.

The agency also sealed a warehouse of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, they added.

It seized multiple documents from the sixth floor of the building where Education Minister Bratya Basu's office is located, officials said.

Also Read | Free Ration To Over 80 Crore Beneficiaries Till December 2023: Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)