Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) A seven-member CBI team on Thursday raided the residence of a senior IAS officer in Jammu in connection with an investigation into two cases of alleged corruption, officials said.

They said the IAS officer was also questioned by the CBI team.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson on Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive, Says ‘Always Raise Difficult Issues’.

The action follows the Jammu and Kashmir administration's recommendation to book people involved in corruption cases.

The administration has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery to the tune of Rs 300 crore made by Satya Pal Malik who was the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Realme Q5, Q5 Pro Smartphones Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Malik, during a programme in Rajasthan on October 17 last year, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to clear two files.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)