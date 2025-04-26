New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued 6,677 appointment letters on Saturday during the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the government workforce and supporting the vision of a developed India.

Of the total appointment letters distributed, 1,805 were handed over physically at various designated venues, while 4,872 were issued virtually.

Held simultaneously at 47 locations nationwide, this edition of the Rozgar Mela facilitated large-scale recruitments across multiple Ministries and Departments of the Central Government. All of these 47 locations across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister's address through Video Conferencing mode.

The event marked a major milestone for CBIC, which has issued around 18,000 appointment letters across previous Rozgar Melas, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of its total workforce.

"Cbic_India issued 6,677 appointment letters today as part of the Rozgar Mela, with 1,805 handed over at venues and 4,872 sent virtually. For @cbic_india, this event holds special significance. CBIC has issued around 18,000 appointment letters through the previous Rozgar melas, accounting for nearly 40% of our workforce strength. This milestone reflects the intent of CBIC to continuously infuse new energy into the Govt. to achieve the vision of #ViksitBharat," said CBIC in a post on X.

Meanwhile, addressing the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted youth in various government departments and organisations.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised that the youth are undeniably the bedrock of a nation's progress and prestige. He remarked that wherever young people actively engage in the process of nation-building, those countries not only accelerate along the path of development but also carve out a distinct and respected identity on the global stage.

Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to empowering the youth, he spoke of various mission-driven initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India, and Digital India, which aim to create abundant employment and self-employment opportunities.

He bestowed upon the newly appointed recruits a guiding mantra -- "Nagarik Parmo Dharma" -- urging them to adopt it as a lifelong principle. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the selected candidates and their families.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Kumar handed over appointment letters to 25 candidates. Total 185 candidates received appointment letters on Saturday including 31 women. (ANI)

