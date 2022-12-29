New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, 2023, which will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the board said in a press release.

The exams will be starting from 10.30 am, the release added.

As per the release, sufficient gaps have been provided between the two examinations.

Also, the board has taken care of competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.

The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations. (ANI)

