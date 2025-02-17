New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday denied allegations of paper leaks in the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations, calling them "baseless" and an attempt to create panic among students and parents.

The CBSE board exams began on Saturday with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad. According to board officials, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are taking exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing for exams across 120 subjects.

In an official statement, CBSE said, "It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic."

The Board assured that it has implemented strict measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. It also warned against engaging with such misinformation, stating, "Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

CBSE is closely monitoring the situation and working with law enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading false information. "CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone found responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process," the statement added.

The Board urged students, parents, and schools to rely only on official communications available on the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels. It also advised parents to guide their children against believing or engaging with unverified news. (ANI)

