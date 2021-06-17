By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared by July 20 and July 31 respectively.

Earlier in the day, CBSE submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before Supreme Court.

For Class 10 and 12, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered.

Speaking to ANI Examination Controller of CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "Our efforts are that Class 10 CBSE results will be declared by July 20 and Class 12 results will be declared by the July 31, so that students who want to go for study in a foreign country do not suffer."

Explaining the evaluation criteria submitted in Supreme Court, the Examination Controller told ANI: "There are odd circumstances in front of us and examinations are not being held and without that we have to declare the result. Then the students should be properly evaluated. The situation is known, that's why we have formed a committee. We have developed a criterion so that when the results come out it reflects similar result as students have obtained had there been examinations."

Examination Controller of CBSE said if students are not satisfied with the results then such students have the option to appear physically in the examination once the circumstances allow conducting the examination.

"Our effort is to bring out the result as soon as possible. If any student is not satisfied with the exam result then the registration for the exam will start soon. And as soon as time is suitable we will try to allocate examination centers. With COVID-19 protocol in place we will try to conduct a physical examination," said Bhardwaj.

"I want to assure the students that there is absolutely no need to worry. If a student thinks that his result can be like this, then he should note down his own belief and when the result is out he can match the result and he will find that his result is better than his expectations. The students will not suffer any loss," Bhardwaj added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)