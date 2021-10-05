New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met Chief of Defense Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President.

Last week, Bipin Rawat met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley, during his US visit and both discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security.

Rawat took over his new office as CDS on December 31, 2019. (ANI)

