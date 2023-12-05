Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is all set to showcase its rich legacy in the design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems during Avionics Expo-2023 to be held at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on December 7-8.

The Expo will be inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL said "We will demonstrate HAL's capabilities and contributions toward self-reliance in avionics, to our stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, DRDO and other important institutions."

Avionics Product Displays: The expo will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by HAL. Attendees will witness cutting-edge avionics systems deployed in various aircraft platforms, including advanced flight control systems, communication systems, navigation systems and more.

D K Sunil, Director (Engineering and R&D) said "The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector. They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships. It is a testament to HAL's commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India."

Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will feature experts from the Indian Armed Forces, HAL, partner organizations, and academia. Topics will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics, providing a holistic view of the sector.

'HAL Avionics Expo 2023' will offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing a unique opportunity to experience their capabilities first hand. Visitors will witness the performance and reliability of HAL's avionics solutions in real-time scenarios with outsourced partners showcasing their products as well.

Engineering students from in and around Delhi have also been invited to gain the unique experience.

Engineering students from in and around Delhi have also been invited to gain the unique experience.

Earlier on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru after his maiden sortie on LCA Tejas twin seater aircraft in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister had a look at production facilities of LCA Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru and was briefed about the technology intensive work being done at HAL towards realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He was apprised about the initiatives being taken by HAL towards ramping capacities and capabilities by HAL. The Prime Minister visited the LCA Tejas Final Assembly and discussed capabilities of the aircraft. He was briefed about the capabilities of Tejas - a lightweight, all weather multi-role aircraft.

Tejas has been operationally deployed with the Indian Air Force and will be the mainstay of IAF fighter fleet in years to come. The aircraft is capable of undertaking offensive air support role as well as ground attach roles and is quite superior to its contemporaries. (ANI)

